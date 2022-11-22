How to beat Poppy of the Elite Four in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The second challenge awaiting you in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet’s Elite Four is going to be Poppy, the smaller companion that typically follows around Rika. Poppy will be using Steel-type Pokémon, giving you only a handful of options of Pokémon to use against them. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Poppy of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to defeat Poppy of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Poppy will be using four Pokémon against. In-between these battles, you can freely use items to enhance your Pokémon’s health and refresh their abilities, but you cannot use a Pokémon center. All of the Elite Four battles are back-to-back. Because these are all Steel-types, they will be immune to Poison-type attacks.

Poppy’s first Pokémon

The first Pokémon you will fight when battling Poppy is Copperajah, a Pure Steel-type. It will be weak against Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type moves, but it is resistant to Normal, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Dragon, other Steel, and Fairy-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Poppy’s second Pokémon

The next Pokémon Poppy will use is a Corviknight, a Flying and Steel-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire and Electric-type moves but resistant against Normal, Grass, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Dragon, Steel, and Fairy-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Poppy’s third Pokémon

Now, you will battle against Bronzong, a Steel and Psychic-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fire, Ground, Ghost, and Dark-type moves but resistant against Normal, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, Rock, Dragon, Steel, and Fairy-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Poppy’s fourth Pokémon

The next Pokémon Poppy will use against is a Magnezone, a Steel and Electric-type. It will be weak against Fire, Fighting, and Ground-type moves, but it is resistant against Normal, Electric, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Dragon, Steel, and Fairy-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Poppy’s final Pokémon

The final Pokémon Poppy will use is a Tinkaton, a Steel and Fairy-type. It will be weak against Fire and Ground-type moves but resistant against Fairy, Grass, Ice, Flying, Psychic, Bug, Rock, Dark, and Fairy-type moves. In addition, it is immune to Poison and Dragon-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

After defeating Poppy, you can advance to the next challenge in the Elite Four.