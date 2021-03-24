How to beat Lickitung in Pokémon Go – Weaknesses, counters, strategies

There are plenty of raids available for those eager to take on some of the tougher Pokémon in Pokémon Go. There are one-star, three-star, and five-star difficulties. The five-star raids feature legendary Pokémon, some of the toughest fights you can have in the game that requires multiple trainers to work together to win. If you’d rather go a step below those and win battles by yourself, the three-star raids are good choices. For the Weather Week event during the Season of Legends, Lickitung is appearing in three-star raids. Lickitung does not have too many weaknesses, which means you need to pick your team wisely to beat it.

All of Lickitung’s weaknesses

Licktung is a Normal-type Pokémon. It’s only weak to Fighting-type moves, but it’s resistant to Ghost-type attacks. You primarily want to focus on using Fighting-type Pokémon against it during this raid. This does narrow down most of your choices for the raid.

Best Pokémon to counter Lickitung

The best Pokémon to counter Lickitung in this raid will be Lucario, Conkeldurr, and Machamp.

Lucario is a Fighting and Steel-type Pokémon. It’s resistant against Normal-type attacks, which makes it great to use against Lickitung. It doesn’t have the best defenses, but because it only has three weaknesses that Lickitung cannot hit, it’ll be able to stay in the fight much longer than it normally could. Lucario has quite a bit of attack power and has access to various Fighting-type moves that will be super effective in this battle.

The next Pokémon to counter Lickitung will be Conkeldurr, purely a Fighting-type. Similar to Lucario, it does not have the best defenses. What’s worse for it is while only weak to Fairy, Flying, and Psychic-type attacks, Conkeldurr’s lower defenses give it a distinct disadvantage. Luckily, it has plenty of health to keep it in the fight, capable of being a worthwhile glass cannon that can do quite a bit of damage to Lickitung.

The final Pokémon is Machamp, another Fighting-type. It’s one of the best Fighting-type Pokémon in Pokémon Go, making it the ideal option to defeat Lickitung in a raid. It’s also a fairly common Pokémon as Machop appears all over the game, during events, and frequently in the wild. It’s one of the best Fighting-type Pokémon and also a decent budget option for those who might not have too many Fighting-type choices in your collection.

Top Pokémon to counter Lickitung

There are several Fighting-type Pokémon that you can use against Lickitung in a raid. If you don’t have any of the options we’ve listed above, here are some additional choices that might work for you.

Alakazam

Blaziken

Chesnaught

Cobalion

Gallade

Hariyama

Heracross

Primeape

Sirfetch’d

Toxicroak

You need a complete team of six Pokémon to compete in a raid. Once you’ve defeated Lickitung, you’ll have a chance to capture it at the end of the battle.

