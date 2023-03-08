How to beat Mega Medicham in Pokémon Go – All weaknesses and best Pokémon counters

Mega Medicham has arrived in Pokémon Go, and you can start finding it in Mega raids in your local area. You’ll need to work together with other players to try to take it down, and you’ll want to bring the best Pokémon on your team to defeat it. There is a handful of Pokémon we recommend you use in this encounter, and you want to make sure you cover all of Mega Medicham’s weaknesses during the battle. This guide covers how to beat Mega Medicham in Pokémon Go.

All Mega Medicham weaknesses in Pokémon Go

Mega Medicham is a Fighting and Psychic-type Pokémon, similar to its original form. It will be weak against Fairy, Flying, and Ghost-type moves but resistant against Fighting and Rock-type attacks. Mega Medicham has a much higher attack power than defensive, meaning you’ll want to use more robust Pokémon that can take a beating against this opponent. You should expect to get multiple heavy hits from Mega Medicham during this encounter.

The types of attacks you should Mega Medicham to use against you and your team are going to be Counter, Dynamic Punch, Psychic, Psycho Cut, Power-up Punch, and Ice Punch.

The best Pokémon counters to Mega Medicham

The best Pokémon you should use against Mega Medicham are Gengar, Chandelure, and Giratina (Origin).

Gengar is a Ghost and Poison-type. It should be relatively defensive against any of Mega Medicham’s Fighting-type moves, but it will take some heavy hits whenever it takes damage from a Psychic-type, which is a significant downside. We’re going to recommend you only use one of these Pokémon on your team against Mega Medicham, especially because it has a higher attack power than defensive power. The best moveset to give Gengar will be the fast-move Lick and the charged attacks Shadow Ball and Sludge Bomb.

Next, you’ll want to consider adding a Chandelure to your team, a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. Unlike Gengar, Chandelure does not take increased damage from Psychic-type moves, and it is resistant against Fighting and Ice-type attacks, making it an excellent choice for this encounter. It has a high enough defense threshold that you shouldn’t struggle with this Pokémon too much on your team, and you might even want to use it at the beginning. The best moveset to give it will be the fast move Fire Spin and the charged moves Shadow Ball and Overheat.

The final Pokémon we want to recommend to use against Mega Medicham is Giratina (Origin), a legendary Dragon and Ghost-type Pokémon. This will be an excellent Pokémon to have on your team in this encounter, as it is ideally suited to take on Mega Medicham. The only thing Giratina is weak against is Ice-type moves, which is a downside but not a significant one. The best moveset to give Giratina for this battle will be the fast move Shadow Claw and the charged moves Shadow Force and Shadow Ball.

You’ll need to use a full team of six Pokémon to take on Mega Medicham, and we have some optimal choices you’ll want to consider to add to your team:

Banette

Honchkrow

Lunala

Mismagius

Moltres

Rayquaza

Staraptor

Trevenant

Xurkitree

Yveltal

After defeating Mega Medicham, all players who participated have a chance to catch a standard Medicham at the end of this encounter. Additionally, there’s a chance that Medicham can appear as the shiny version.