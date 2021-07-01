The best moveset for Chandelure in Pokémon Go

Plenty of trainers are going to be using Chandelure in Pokémon Go as a raid Pokémon. It’s one of the stronger Ghost-type choices, and it also operates as a Fire-type, giving it plenty of diversity that players should take advantage of whenever they have the opportunity. It’s important to get the most out of Chandelure to make sure it knows the best moveset, though. So let’s list out all of the fast and charged moves it can learn and detail the best combination to give you the best Chandelure in Pokémon Go.

Chandelure is a Fire and Ghost-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Dark, Ghost, Ground, Rock, and Water-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Fire, Grass, Ice, Normal, Poison, and Steel-type moves. The amount of resistances Chandelure has makes it a worthwhile raid Pokémon and a viable option for players to use in the Master League if they want a spicy option in their roster.

These are all of the moves Chandelure can learn.

Fast moves

Fire Spin (Fire-type) – 9 damage and 3.3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Hex (Ghost-type) – 6 damage and 4 energy per turn (2 damage per turn) – 3 turns

Incinerate (Fire-type) – 15 damage and 4 energy per turn (3 damage per turn) – 5 turns

Charged moves

Energy Ball (Grass-type) – 90 damage and 55 energy

Flame Charge (Fire-type) – 65 damage and 50 energy (100% chance to increase user’s attack by one rank)

Overheat (Fire-type) – 130 damage and 55 energy

Shadow Ball (Ghost-type) – 100 damage and 55 energy

When it comes to the fast move, you always want to go with incinerate. It might be the slowest option, but it makes up for it with the damage per turn and the amount of energy it’s going to give Chandelure each turn. It’s a superior choice to both hex and fire spin, giving Chandelure a powerful fast move that it will be using quite often during most of its fights.

For the charged move, you have several choices to pick from. The first option you always want to go with is shadow ball. It’s a powerful Ghost-type move that makes Chandelure a viable option to battle against Ghost, and Psychic-types, which is why you normally want to use it in raids. With the second charged move, you want to lean into Chandelure’s Fire-type and go for overheat. While flame charge provides a buff to Chandelure in battle, overheat does double the damage for only five more energy. You want to use this to your advantage, and make sure you’re making use of Chandelure during your battle.

The best moveset to teach Chandelure is the fast move incinerate and the charged moves shadow ball and overheat.