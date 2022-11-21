When you reach the end of the Star Road storyline in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you will have to face off against Penny. She was the student you met at the beginning of the game who Team Star was attempting to recruit. However, it turns out she’s the true leader of Team Star, and you will need to take her down in an attempt to disband the team. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Penny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to defeat Penny in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Director Clavell was your warm-up to fighting against Penny in the previous battle. So long as you could comfortably defeat him, Penny should not be too much more difficult. Make sure you’re comfortable in taking on level 60 Pokémon.

Penny’s first Pokémon

Penny’s first Pokémon is going to be Umbreon, a Dark-type. It will be weak against Fighting, Bug, and Fairy-type moves, but it is resistant against Ghost and Dark-type attacks. It will be immune to any Psychic-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Penny’s second Pokémon

Penny’s next choice is going to be Flareon, a Fire-type. It will be weak against Water, Ground, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, Grass, Ice, Bug, Steel, and Fairy-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Penny’s third Pokémon

The next Pokémon from Penny will be Jolteon, an Electric-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ground-type moves but resistant against Electric, Flying, and Steel-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Penny’s fourth Pokémon

The fourth Pokémon from Penny is going to be Vaporeon, a Water-type. It’s going to be weak against Electric and Grass-type moves, and it will be resistant against Fire, Water, Ice, and Steel-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Penny’s fifth Pokémon

Now, you must battle against Penny’s Leafeon, a Grass-type. It will be weak against Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, and Bug-type moves and resistant against Water, Electric, Grass, and Ground-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Penny’s sixth Pokémon

The final Pokémon from Penny is going to be Sylveon, a Fairy-type. Penny will Terastallize at the beginning of the encounter into a Fairy-type. It will be weak against Poison and Steel-type moves, but it is resistant against Fighting, Bug, and Dark-type attacks. It will be immune to Dragon-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon defeating Penny, you will have completed the Starfall Street plotline, followed by a handful of cutscenes and a conversation with Penny.