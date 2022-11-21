As you progress through Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, you’re going to be taking on multiple trainers and wild Pokémon as you explore Paldea. However, the main story will be your primary objective. As you contain through the Star Street story, taking on the various Star Bases in Paldea, you will eventually have to take on Director Clavell, after he’s revealed his secret identity to you. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Director Clavell in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to defeat Director Clavell in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

We highly recommend you prepare your Pokémon team for this encounter and ensure your Pokémon can take on a team of level 60 opponents.

Related: Who is Cassiopeia in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?

Director Clavell’s first Pokémon

The first Pokémon Clavell will use against you is going to Oranguru, a Normal and Psychic-type. They are going to be weak against Bug and Dark-type moves. They will be resistant to Psychic-type moves and immune to Ghost-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Director Clavell’s second Pokémon

The next Pokémon will be Houndoom, a Fire and Dark-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Water, Fighting, Ground, and Rock-type attacks, but it is immune to Fire, Grass, Ice, Ghost, Dark, and Steel-type attacks. It’s also immune to Psychic-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Director Clavell’s third Pokémon

Now, you will likely have to battle against Abomasnow, an Ice and Grass-type. It will be extremely weak against Fire-type moves, and it will be weak against Fighting, Poison, Flying, Bug, Rock, and Steel-type attacks. It’s resistant to Water, Electric, Grass, and Ground-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Director Clavell’s fourth Pokémon

The next Pokémon you need to defeat is Gyarados, a Flying and Water-type. It is extremely weak to Electric-type moves and Rock-type. It is resistant to Fire, Water, Fighting, Bug, and Steel-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Director Clavell’s fifth Pokémon

The fifth Pokémon you likely have to battle against will be Polteageist, a Ghost-type. It will be weak to Ghost and Dark-type moves, but it is resistant against Poison and Bug-type attacks. It is immune to Normal and Fighting-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Director Clavell’s sixth Pokémon

The final Pokémon Director Clavell will use is Meowscarada, a Grass and Dark-type. It will be weak against Fire, Ice, Fighting, Poison, Flying, Bug, and Fairy-type attacks, but it is resistant against Water, Electric, Grass, Ground, Ghost, and Dark-type moves. It is immune to Psychic-type attacks. Clavell will Terastallize Meowscarada into a Grass-type Pokémon, making it weak against Fire, Ice, Poison, Flying, and Bug-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon defeating Clavell, you continue the storyline for Star Road and learn who is the real boss of Team Star.