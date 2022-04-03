How to beat Phantom Gorimondo in Kirby and the Forgotten Land

As you make your way through the post-game of Kirby and the Forgotten Land, you will be encountering altered forms of the boss fights you had in the main story. The first one comes at the end of Forgo Plains against Phantom Gorimondo. Here is how you can beat him.

Phantom Gorimondo fights similarly to how the original Gorimondo boss fight went, but this version is faster, stronger, and has a couple of variants to their moves.

The first attack you need to watch for is when he walks toward you with his hand out in front. He will quickly swipe at you when he gets close and grabs you. You can jump over his swipe, but if he catches you, you need to rotate the left stick quickly to escape, or he will spike you into the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

He also has a quick attack where he sweeps his arms at you three times in a row. Getting the timing on this can be a little difficult, but just jump and float to avoid it.

Eventually, you will see Gorimondo go to pick up a boulder and throw it at you. The boulder bounces and approaches you quickly, so run to the side to avoid it. If you don’t have an ability, suck up and fire the stars at them while he watches you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you see him jump up and down, get ready to jump over some shockwaves. There will be five in a row you need to evade. The first three are standard ones to jump over. The fourth is one that you have to float over, and for the final one, do a short jump to go in-between the waves.

When you get Phantom Gorimondo down to a third of his health, he will pick up a new move where he will spin around, creating tornadoes that pick up boulders and throws them straight out. Avoid these and take the chance while he is dizzy to deal more damage to him.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once you get a feel for this boss’ attacks, you should not have too much of an issue taking him down and moving on to the next level.