The best moveset for Swampert in Pokémon Go

A typical choice many players are likely to see in the Pokémon Go Ultra and Master League is Swampert. The Pokémon features a powerful overall moveset, great stats, and only weak to one type of move. The next thing you need to do is figure out the best moveset. In this guide, we cover the best moveset for Swampert to use in Pokémon Go

Swampert is a Ground and Water-type Pokémon. It’s only weak to Grass-type moves, and it’s resistant to Electric, Fire, Poison, Rock, and Steel-type attacks. It has a maximum CP of 2,974, an attack of 176, a defense of 150, and stamina of 189. While it doesn’t have the highest stats, they run more right in the middle, and only having one weakness means the opposing team has to specialize against it.

These are all of the moves Swampert can learn.

Fast moves

Mud Shot (Ground-type) – 3 damage and 4.5 energy (1.5 damage per turn)

Water Gun (Water-type) – 3 damage and 3 energy per turn (3 damage per turn)

Charge moves

Earthquake (Ground-type) – 120 damage and 65 energy

Hydro Cannon (Water-type) – 80 damage and 40 energy

Muddy Water (Water-type) – 35 damage and 35 energy (30% chance to lower an opponent’s attack by one rank)

Sludge Wave (Poison-type) – 110 damage and 65 energy

Surf (Water-type) – 65 damage and 40 energy

Swampert’s fast move choices are pretty safe. Of the two, you want to go with mud shot. It’ll generate more energy for each attack, allowing you to use Swampert’s charge moves far more often, where the real damage happens.

When selecting Swampert’s charged move, we highly recommend focusing on hydro cannon. It’s an exclusive move for this Pokémon and is extremely powerful in nearly any league category. For the second option, you’ll want to go with sludge wave. It’s a fearsome Poison-type attack that, while it costs quite a bit of energy, does a large amount of damage. During the battle, you can save up for it to deal a large amount of damage or bait out a shield for your opponent.

The best moveset for Swampert to learn is the fast move mud shot and the charged moves hydro cannon and sludge wave.