The best moveset for Kyogre in Pokémon Go

Kyogre is one of the more powerful legendary Pokémon you can encounter in Pokémon Go. It’s a fearsome combatant, with a robust variety of stats and even stronger moves to overwhelm opponents. You can use this Pokémon effectively by making sure it has the best moveset available. Here’s what you need to know about the best moveset for Kyogre in Pokémon.

Kyogre’s best moveset in Pokémon Go

Kyogre is a Water-type Pokémon. It’s weak to Electric and Grass-type attacks, but it’s resistant against Fire, Ice, Steel, and Water-type moves. Similar to many legendary Pokémon, Kyogre will primarily be seen in the Master League. It seldom appears in the Great or Ultra Leagues because its stats are not useful at the lower levels. It has far more use in the Master League or if you plan to use it in five-star raids.

These are all of the moves Kyogre can learn.

Fast moves

Waterfall (Water-type) – 12 damage and 2.6 energy (4 damage per turn)

There’s no competition in picking out Kyogre’s fast move. It can only learn Waterfall, so every Kyogre you catch will have this attack. It all comes down to giving it a solid charged attack moveset, where the magic happens for this Pokémon.

Charge attacks

Blizzard (Ice-type) – 140 damage and 75 energy

Hydro Pump (Water-type) – 130 damage and 75 energy

Origin Pulse (Water-type) – 130 damage and 60 energy

Surf (Water-type) – 65 damage and 40 energy

Thunder (Electric-type) – 100 damage and 60 energy

There are five charged attacks for you to pick from for Kyogre. It’s important to note that Kyogre’s fast move, Waterfall, doesn’t generate too much energy, so you want to use charged attacks that don’t require too much energy, such as Surf, one of the better choices from these five. However, the other four cost more energy to use in combat. Thankfully, Kyogre has the defense to endure enemy attacks to unleash these powerful moves, making Thunder and Origin Pulse the better choices. Origin Pulse is easily the second-best choice alongside Surf, but it would make Kyogre an entirely Water-type move Pokémon, which some players might want to avoid.

You’ll need to pick between these two, but we believe Origin Pulse is the better option, so long as you can use an entirely Water-type Pokémon on your team.

The best moveset to give Kyogre in Pokémon Go will be the fast move Waterfall and the charged attacks Origin Pulse and Surf.