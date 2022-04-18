How to beat Ribula in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The sun is shining bright across the Snoring Valley. A new adventurer starts their journey across the Wonderlands. You are ready to face whatever the world throws at you, like a horde of skeletons led by an undead magician with bunny ears. He may not be the most powerful boss in the game, but he certainly knows how to accessorize. Here is everything you need to know to beat Ribula in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Ribula is the first boss that you will come across in the game. Typically, bosses like this are rather easy to defeat. Well, Ribula can actually give you a bit of a challenge depending on what weapons you have managed to pick up during your run through the Snoring Valley. When you drop into his boss arena, he will have some electricity waiting for you. He starts off the fight by throwing out balls of electricity around the arena that leave elemental puddles. Be careful not to step in them because they will drain your ward quickly. He will typically use this attack twice during the fight unless you finish him off quick enough.

Screenshot by Gamepur

This boss will also be sure to run after you quite a bit. The main attacks of this boss involve his staff. He will chase after you and try to smack you with it. Occasionally, Ribula will send out a blast of shock damage to destroy your ward. Keep walking the room and avoid the puddles, and you should be fine. He doesn’t walk extremely fast, so you should be able to outpace him when he stops to attack you. At the start of the game, you will be given multiple frost elemental items. Make sure to use them during the fight. This will make things go quicker since Ribula is a skeleton.