How to beat the Ancestor Spirit in Elden Ring

The Ancestor Spirit is one of the few bosses that appear under specific circumstances. Before you can find this boss, you need to light the ancestral braziers. This boss is very nimble and can hit like a truck if you aren’t careful. Here is how you beat the Ancestor Spirit in Elden Ring.

Ancenstor Spirit location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ancestor Spirit is one of the bosses located in Siofra River. To reach this area, you will need to take the elevator down in the Siofra River Well. The well is located on the eastern side of Mistwood by the Minor Erdtree. When you reach the bottom of the elevator, follow the pathway before you until you reach the Siofra River Bank Site of Grace. Nearby, you will see a staircase with eight unlit braziers going up along it. The boss is at the top of the stairs.

How to summon the Ancestor Spirit

Screenshot by Gamepur

Summoning the Ancestor Spirit is no simple task. You will need to light all of the braziers found around the Siofra River. The braziers appear as obelisks with small bowls in front of them. You will need to find and light all eight of them. They stretch from the River Bank Site of Grace up to where the elevator to the north is. They are easy to spot but are well guarded so be prepared. Once all of the braziers are lit, go to the top of the staircase to the Hallowhorn Grounds. Interact with the boss’ dead body to be teleported to the boss arena.

Ancestor Spirit attacks

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Ancestor Spirit doesn’t use many attacks during the fight. The most common moves that it uses are its jumping attacks. The first jumping attack will come in the form of it jumping multiple times in the air, landing on invisible platforms. During this time, the boss will produce blue fire on the ground that will damage you if you touch it. The other jumping attack is performed the same way but instead of the fire, the boss will slam the ground.

Other than the jump attacks, the boss likes to use its head and horns to attack. It has two attacks that you need to worry about. The first attack has the boss swinging its head from side to side. The other is a ram attack where the boss charges you with its head down. Lastly, the boss can leave a fire trail at their feet while walking around.

How to defeat the Ancestor Spirit

Like most giant animal fights in Souls games, you will want to stick around the Ancestor Spirit’s feet. This will put you in good range to attack its legs and possibly stagger it. This will also help you avoid some of the more physical attacks that the boss performs. It is easier to avoid taking damage by rolling at the boss when trying to get back underneath of it.

If you are using ranged attacks, try to remain underneath the boss as well. If you can’t, try to keep to the boss’ sides to avoid its frontal attacks. Use your Spirit Summons if needed to draw the aggro away from you for a short while. Use fast spells to avoid missing the boss. The boss likes to move around and slow spells will ultimately fail to connect most of the time.