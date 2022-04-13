How to beat the Centipede in Uragun

As the levels progress, the action keeps getting harder in Uragun. One such challenge includes the Centipede, a mini-boss that deals a lot of damage to your poor mech. Here’s how to beat it.

The preparation

Screenshot by Gamepur

To succeed in this centipede battle, you will need to prepare your mech with the right upgrades and weapons. First, finish all the Hong Kong missions that are available to you in Uragun, so you can unlock some vital upgrades for your mech.

After that is done, go to the loadout screen of the main menu. For the minigun, we used the Rate of Fire and Damage upgrades. You will need to spend five intel pieces to unlock the second upgrade spot. If you have 10 more after that, you can actually get three upgrades for the minigun.

The secondary weapon we’ll equip is the rocket launcher as the plasma disc doesn’t cause as much damage and has a shorter range. We recommend equipping the Rocket Capacity and Area of Explosion upgrades, so you can send out one extra rocket from your stock and a larger explosion on impact. Make sure you load up your expansion cartridges too on the top of the menu.

The battle

Despite all these upgrades, the centipede will still be a tough cookie to beat and it has multiple phases to be aware of.

For the first phase, the centipede will dig underground and you’ll have to be aware of where it will leap up. Look at the ground, and you’ll see a vague marking that will help you decide when to dodge at the right moment. It will become more apparent as it nears the attack. If the centipede hits you, you’ll be faced with a lot of damage to your health bar.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Thankfully, the game gives you the potential to heal yourself. The centipede will spew out mini-robots swarming towards you. Make sure to use your mini-gun and the rocket launcher to take them out quickly. When they’re defeated, they’ll drop purple orbs that will boost your meter, letting you heal in the latter parts of the bout with the B button.

While the mini-robots are being summoned, the centipede might give you a surprise attack near the end of the animation, so be aware of what it’s doing while eliminating the wave.

Also in the first phase, it will be spitting out red energy balls in waves. Try to be aware of your surroundings and dodge the attacks with your dash.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When the second phase arises, the trouble begins. The centipede will start to summon foes that create lasers that connect to each other. It will begin with two or three bugs, and then it will proceed to around five to seven. Take them out quickly with your rocket launcher before they take up too much space in the arena and inevitably hit you.

With all of these mechanics hitting you at once, hang in there and keep moving from place to place to avoid incoming attacks. Pump out rocket after rocket quickly while using your minigun, and you should have this in the bag.