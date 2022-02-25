How to beat the Demi-Human Chief in the Coastal Cave in Elden Ring

The Demi-Human Chief is actually two bosses that you will need to fight simultaneously. This pair of unruly beasts can be found in the Coastal Cave off the side of the map. Be prepared for a fight before entering the arena. Not only will you be dealing with the bosses, but their allies as well. Here is how you beat the Demi-Human Chief in Elden Ring.

Where to find the Demi-Human Chief

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Demi-Human Chief is found in the Coastal Cave. This is the cave that connects Limgrave to the small island off the southwest where you can find the Dragon Communion Altar. To get here, you will need to travel slightly north of the marker on the map above. There is a slope that leads down to the beach. You can then follow the beach to where the cave is.

Demi-Human Chief attacks

The Demi-Human Chiefs don’t have many attacks. The first attack they have is a leap attack. This one will happen when you get a little distance from them to help close the gap. During this attack, they will leap into the air and flail their arms. The second attack is a vertical stab. When one of the chiefs performs this attack, they will take a few steps forward before swinging both their knives down in a downward motion.

The other two attacks the chiefs have are a scream and a spin attack. While the scream is nothing to worry about, they will typically perform a combo after it so keep on your guard. The spin attack makes them spin in circles twice before stopping.

How to defeat the Demi-Human Chief

When your first enter the fight, focus on the small fries. They are easy to take out but will be a problem if you let them stuck around as they can easily get in your way when rolling. They will typically go down in two or three hits. You will see one of the chiefs at first before the second one. The second one walks in from the far side of the room. Try to deal as much damage to the first one as you can before the second one comes.

One of the best things about this boss is that it can be staggered. Both chiefs can easily be knocked around with melee attacks. Keep on them and don’t let up. Remember to keep enough stamina to escape so you don’t be caught in a nasty combo. Magic is highly effective against them and can easily defeat them before your FP runs out. Plus, you gain the benefit of ranged attacks.

When taking them on with a melee character, be sure to strike every chance you get. Since both of them can easily be staggered, hit them as soon as a combo ends and you should be able to stun lock them for a bit. If you can keep the first one close to the fog wall, you should be able to defeat it without drawing the attention of the second one.