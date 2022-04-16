How to beat the Dragon Lord in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Dragon Lord is the big baddie of the Wonderlands. He killed Queen Butt Stallion and now you need to get your revenge. Plus, he just isn’t a cool guy. Your entire journey has been leading to this moment. You’ve climbed the Fearamid and are ready to face your destiny. Here is everything you need to know to beat the Dragon Lord in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

When you start the fight, the Dragon Lord will spend time teleporting around the arena. When he appears, he will throw out a random elemental attack like three lines of ice or a wave of poison. He can also send out electric orbs that will home in on you. During this time, skeletons will appear. You won’t need to worry about them too much though. Make sure to bring a shock elemental weapon to deal with his blue health bar and a poison elemental weapon to deal with the yellow health bar.

After draining his blue health bar, the Dragon Lord will disappear and summon waves of dragons that will march across the arena and damage you. Pay attention and attack the dragons when they spawn. You only need to kill one to create an opening for yourself. When he reappears, finish off his yellow health bar and use a fire elemental weapon for the red one. During this phase, the Dragon Lord will also be able to launch small waves of dark magic.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once all three health bars are depleted, the Dragon Lord will raise two skeletal hands from the ground and be pulled away. Now comes phase two. During the second phase, the Dragon Lord will be much more aggressive and in your face. He will teleport through a hole in spawns above him and periodically launch waves of dark magic. He will also perform multiple melee attacks with cryo damage. During this time, you will also need to contend with wyverns that appear on the floor of the arena. The Dragon Lord will also attack you from afar using an attack similar to the lines of ice but the element will be dark magic instead.

After you deplete the Dragon Lord’s yellow health bar in phase two, he will summon Bernadette, a dragon that was mentioned earlier in the campaign. During this time, the Dragon Lord will still use the same attacks as he did before he summoned Bernadette. The only difference now is that when you knock some of his health down, he will become immune and you will need to attack Bernadette. Go back and forth attacking the one of them that isn’t immune. It is best to use fire for the Dragon Lord and have a frost weapon for Bernadette. When they are both defeated, the Dragon Lord will fall and the battle will be complete.