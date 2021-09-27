How to beat the Ex Machina Boss Race in Hot Wheels Unleashed

With a licensed game like Hot Wheels Unleashed, it’s strange to imagine it being a tough ride in terms of difficulty. Well, surprise, surprise, the Ex Machina Boss Race in this Milestone-developed game is actually hard to win. With many tricks and turns, you’ll struggle to win this unless you follow these tips.

Before you attempt the Ex Machina Boss Race in the Hot Wheels, you should practice your drifting as this course often takes you into a curve more than not. Make sure you can drift in a smooth line by maintaining your speed and control of the vehicle.

One of the main gimmicks of this race track is the boost pads. Consecutively placed next to each other, they constantly switch between green and red states. The green boosts you while the red slows you down to a snail’s pace. You’ll have to keep an eye on the track as it will indicate in flashing lights when it’s about to change. The color of the flashing light will show which form of boost track it will be. Be constantly on the move when this occurs and be ready to change lanes at a moment’s notice. You should use the green and red boost tracks to your advantage as you can knock your opponents into the slow-down area.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The next gimmick near the end of the course is a gravity-defying jump. After a jump off the track, you’ll need to flip 180 degrees to the other side of the track. You can do this by rotating the right stick, either left or right. Make sure your landing is equal to the floor and not on the side; otherwise, you’ll have a devastating crash that will leave you behind the pack.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Lastly is a nasty clock-like arm that will sweep you off your wheels. It’s directly after the gravity-defying jump so keep a close eye on where the arm is. It’s hard to spot as its black color camouflages in the dark background, so be very watchful. As you approach it, try to find a space you can slip through before it blocks off the path to the left or the right. This trap has caused many retries of this challenge as you need to win this race; no podium finishes will qualify you.

Screenshot by Gamepur

We wish you luck in this race, as it’s a tough one. If you need to reduce your difficulty to Easy in the Options menu, we won’t blame you. Changing your difficulty won’t alter the rewards you receive in the Hot Wheels City Rumble mode. For your efforts of completing the Ex Machina Boss Race, you’ll get 100 gold, 100 gears, one Blind Box, The Nitro Bot, the CTRL+ALT+DEL trophy, and the Hot Wheels Bronze decal set for your cars.