How to beat the game in Risk of Rain 2

Risk of Rain 2 can be an endless run of combat through a monster-infested hell if you don’t know how to finish it. While the game’s core mechanic is the idea of going on long runs to see exactly how long you can survive, there is a way to take on a final boss and finish the game.

How to finish Risk of Rain 2

To finish the game, you will need to be on the lookout for the Primordial Teleporter. The game will endlessly cycle through levels, pitting you against waves of monsters, until you pass through the Primordial Teleporter. It will look very similar to a normal teleporter but will have some large stone teeth all around it.

The Primordial Teleporter can start to spawn pretty early in a run, normally after going through each stage at least once. It will spawn in a similar way to a normal teleporter and will be randomly located in the level. If you find the teleporter but want to continue your run instead of taking on the boss, you can interact with the teeth, sending you off to another normal level and not the boss fight. You can then use the next Primordial Teleporter to go to the boss fight if you wish, or just do the same thing again.

You can use this the same way as you can any other teleporter. Activating it will start a boss fight and a countdown, and if you survive, you will be whisked away to a new area. You will need to fight some interesting new enemies as you make your way to the large arena you can see in the distance. There will also be some awkward jumps, but you should be able to make your way through them, regardless of the Survivor you are playing as.

After that, you need to search the area to find four pillars that you will need to charge up. You will need to stay within a certain distance of them and take out waves of monsters while you do this. They can spawn in random locations each time, so you’ll need to track them down for each run.

When they are all charged head to central area of the level with the massive tower, and some beams of blue light will have appeared. Jump into one to head for the upper platform, and the final boss.

When the fight is complete, you need to make your way back to the ship within a small time limit, so don’t stop to fight anything, just keep running. When you return to the ship, you need to charge it up, so you need to get to it as quickly as possible. Once it hits 100% within the remaining time, you can safely leave the area and will have finished the game.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.