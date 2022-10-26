How to beat the Giant Magnafowl in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

Every planet in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope has an optional boss battle against an oversized version of a common enemy. On Barrendale Mesa, that boss is a Giant Magnafowl, an enlarged form of what is already one of the game’s toughest enemies. Like every other optional boss battle, this one is extra challenging. Here’s what you need to know.

Related: How to beat Magikoopa the Magnificent in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope

How to defeat the Giant Magnafowl

Screenshot by Gamepur

The first thing to be aware of is the battlefield’s layout: it’s more linear than others. That can cause trouble in this fight, because it requires ranged fighting and there’s only so far you can go. Be prepared to juke past the boss at certain points so that you don’t get cornered. Remember that Magnafowls can draw players in like a vacuum with their special move, and this oversized version has an even bigger radius. Keeping your distance is of the utmost importance here, because anyone who gets too close will be pounded for massive damage. Ranged characters like Luigi will come in clutch.

The Giant Magnafowl isn’t alone though: there are also Spellraisers to deal with. They can summon low-level Goon enemies, and the last thing you need is to deal with even more opponents during this fight. Definitely take them out quickly, and be aware that more will spawn in with portals as the battle goes on. If it starts getting crowded, you have to get rid of the grunts ASAP. There are a few Gust barrels around the battlefield, so use those to hit groups of enemies if need be.

Regular Magnafowls are meaty, so the boss version is as tough as you expect. Keep your distance and make sure you don’t let the minions multiply too much. Play it smart, stay healed, and you’ll manage to overcome the last of the game’s optional bosses.