How to beat the Godskin Apostle in Elden Ring

The Godskin Apostle is one of the many world bosses you will discover throughout your journey. He rests at the top of the Windmill Village and is prepared to fight you to the death. His weapon of choice is the Godskin Peeler, a dangerous weapon of war that deals a lot of damage. Here is how you beat the Godskin Apostle in Elden Ring.

Godskin Apostle location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Godskin Apostle can be found in Dominula, Windmill Village. This area is up in the northeastern section of Altus Plateau, past the forest containing the Minor Erdtree. The area is filled with dancing enemies that won’t attack you unless you attack one of them. Be careful of the dog that comes out of nowhere about halfway through the village. The Godskin Apostle is at the top of the village.

Godskin Apostle attacks

Unlike most world bosses, the Godskin Apostle has quite a few attacks that he can dish out. Each one of his attacks can deal a lot of damage if you aren’t prepared and fail to either dodge or block in time. You will need to watch out for the following attacks:

Black Flame – The boss raises his hand and throws a black fireball in your direction. Easy to dodge or outrun.

Reap – The boss stabs with the sickle end of his weapon before pulling it back toward him. This attack can hit you twice if you aren’t careful.

Spinning Weapon – The boss rapidly spins his weapon in front of him. This attack can hit you many times if you get caught in it.

Jumping Slash – The boss will jump into the air before coming down and slashing with his weapon.

Stretching Spin – The boss stretches toward you while spinning his weapon. His bottom half will stay in place.

Plunge and Sweep – The boss stretches his body toward you and plunges his weapon into the ground. This is followed by a large sweeping attack while his torso returns to its original position.

Flaming Whirlwind – The boss will kick up a bunch of black flames and create a whirlwind around himself for a few seconds.

Slam – At around 50% to 60% health, the boss will jump up into the air and slam back down causing a fire AOE.

As you can see, the boss has a lot of moves that he can pull out. This makes him a very deadly foe.

How to beat the Godskin Apostle

Each of the boss’ attacks has a short wind up despite being fast. If you watch for the wind-up, you will know when to dodge. If you plan on going into this fight melee-style, keep a medium distance and only run in to attack after the boss performs a few attacks and there is an opening. Get a hit or two in and then retreat back. Use heavy attacks when you can to stagger the boss and deal extra damage. Spirit Summons are extremely useful during this fight because the boss has a short attention span and you can easily get him stuck as he tries to figure out who to attack.

Ranged attack users have a bit of an edge over melee attackers during this fight. Because most of the boss’ attacks hit in a short range, magic users can easily spam spells and stun him. Spells like Glintblade Phalanx can easily knock him down after a few hits so you can go in for a reposte. You can also take advantage of a Spirit Summon during this fight, preferable a ranged one.