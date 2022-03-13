How to beat the Misbegotten Crusader in Elden Ring

The Misbegotten Crusader is one of the mini-bosses of the world that resides in the northern section of the map. Despite being a late-game boss, you can easily take it on if you know what you are doing. Here is how you can beat the Misbegotten Crusader in Elden Ring.

Misbegotten Crusader location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Misbegotten Crusader resides in the Consecrated Snowfield. Of course, this location is easily reached and you need to grab a few items before you can get there. You will need to grab the two pieces of the Secret Haligtree Medallion. These can be found in Castle Sol after defeating Commander Niall and in the Village of the Albinaurics from Albus. Once you reach the snowfield, head to the Cave of the Forlorn near the frozen waterfall. This dungeon requires two Stonesword Keys to enter.

Misbegotten Crusader attacks

The boss only has a few attacks that you will need to pay attention to. None of the attacks pose much of a threat unless they connect. If you are wearing heavy armor, you can easily mitigate the damage or use a high poise to shrug it off.

Slash – The boss will do standard sideways slashes with his sword. These have a decent reach thanks to the boss wielding a greatsword. These attacks are typically a four or five attack combo that ends with a vertical slam.

Establish Order – The boss will strike the pose of the Golden Order before slashing with his weapon. This will cause an AOE when the blessing activates and is followed by a golden arch that shoots out of his weapon.

Dash and Slash – The boss will lunge forward in a quick dash and slash with his weapon. This is usually followed up by multiple slashing attacks.

Beast Yell – The boss will let out a yell that can damage you slightly if caught in it and throw you off guard. This is usually followed by slash attacks.

Whirlwind – The boss will slam his foot down before spinning twice with his sword.

How to beat the Misbegotten Crusader

There is no denying that ranged attacks are better in this boss fight. The boss only has one move that will quickly get him across the arena so smaller, faster spells can deal damage quickly and effectively. Of course, you will want to be mindful of what attack the boss is doing. Dodging forward or backward is effective against every attack that this boss has.

Melee attackers will want to be sparing with their attacks. Be careful not to lay into the boss too hard or you will get his. This boss can easily wipe your health bar if you aren’t careful. Bait an attack or two and then strike once or twice before going on the defensive again. Make sure to bring a shield with 100 physical damage reduction and as much holy damage reduction as you can to help mitigate the damage.