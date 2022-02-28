How to beat the Scaly Misbegotten in Elden Ring

Deep in the Morne Tunnel lies a foul creature that must be destroyed. This chimera-style being in the Scaly Misbegotten and it is ready for a fight. Be wary of the power this creature possesses. Here is how you beat the Scaly Misbegotten in Elden Ring.

Scaly Misbegotten location

Screenshot by Gamepur

The Scaly Misbegotten is located in the southern section of the map below Limgrave called the Weeping Peninsula. You can reach this area by crossing the bridge at the southern tip of Limgrave. The Morne Tunnel is in the center of the Weeping Peninsula near the Minor Erdtree.

Scaly Misbegotten attacks

The Scaly Misbegotten doesn’t have a ton of attacks. For starters, it has a few basic horizontal swings that it performs with its axe. It also has a wide version of the swings where it reaches its axe out. Occasionally, the beast will try to lunge forward and bite you or use a vertical axe swing to catch you off guard. If you try to move around the arena, the creature will also jump to reach you.

How to defeat the Scaly Bisbegotten

You can easily take this creature on with ranged or melee attacks. The Scaly Misbegotten is easily stunned and you can ultimately spam light attacks until it is defeated. When you run out of stamina, simply dodge backward and wait for it to replenish before going back in for more attacks. The boss is easily guarded against and you can use shield counters or parries to break through its defenses. When going with ranged attacks, just keep out of the creature’s limited range and you will be fine.