How to beat the Stonedigger Troll in Elden Ring

If you are one of the Elden Ring players who miss fighting giants, Elden Ring has the answer for you. Not only are there giant enemies out in the world, but there are also a few giant bosses as well. Unfortunately, they aren’t called giants, but they are similar. One of them can be found deep underground behind an old wooden door. Here is how you beat the Stonedigger Troll in Elden Ring.

Stonedigger Troll location

The Stonedigger Troll can be found in the Limgrave Tunnels. This area is located near Agheel Lake where you fight Flying Dragon Agheel. In the northern section of the lake, you can find a pathway that leads into the Limgrave Tunnels. Once inside, simply follow the route to find the boss’s door. The door can be found by rolling off the lift halfway down and following the path to a pair of large wooden double doors.

Stonedigger Troll attacks

The Stonedigger Troll is a pretty intimidating boss, especially because you will be fighting it in a cramped room with no real space to escape its attacks. The Stonedigger Troll will mainly attack with its massive club. It has a few attacks that it will perform with it. The attacks with the club include a horizontal sweep, a slam, a charged slam, a quadruple slam, and a vertical raise. Among these attacks, the most devastating is the quadruple slam where the troll slams its club down four times in a row.

Among the other attacks, the one you may have the most trouble avoiding is the charged slam attack. Pay attention for when the troll raises its club above its head. That is how you will know when the charged slam is coming. The other attacks that the troll will use are a foot stomp and a horizontal swipe with its left hand.

How to beat the Stonedigger Troll

There is one method that has always proven useful against any giant in the Souls series. That strategy is to go for the back. Many of the Stonedigger Trolls attacks can be avoided by sticking behind the boss. Try to stick to the boss’s left side and roll counterclockwise to more easily avoid its attacks. If you are caught in front of the boss, roll to the side for any vertical attack and roll forward when it performs a horizontal attack.

If you are using ranged attacks, you can easily avoid the boss by sticking to the outer rim of the room. Make sure to leave space in case you need to roll back to avoid running into the wall. If you have a spirit summon available, be sure to use it to draw aggro away from you. Rinse and repeat, attacking when you have an opening until the boss is defeated.