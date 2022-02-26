How to beat the Tibia Mariner in Summonwater Village in Elden Ring

Tibia Mariner is a boss you can find in the world while exploring the Lands Between in Elden Ring. They initially appear as passive bosses, but if you get close to them and attack, you’ll have to fight them and their undead legion again. In this guide, we detail how to beat Tibia Mariner in Elden Ring and the rewards you receive for completing this fight.

You can find Tibia Mariner inside the Summonwater Village. They will be running around the east side on their ghostly boat.

Screenshot by Gamepur

How to beat Tibia Mariner

Tibia Mariner is a slow-moving boss, and you can use this to your advantage to consistently attack and deal high amounts of damage. The Tibia Mariner will attempt to use its horn to attack you, but these moves are easily telegraphed, and you can dodge out of the way. Alternatively, it will try to shift the front of its ship up and slam down into the ground against you. The boat may fly into the air and also slam into the ground.

Screenshot by Gamepur

All of these attacks are easily telegraphed. However, the real trouble you might have are the multiple skeletons that the Tibia Mariner summons and uses against you. You’ll want to pull away from these skeletons to try and break them apart, taking them on one at a time.

After one of these skeletons fall to the ground, attack the blue and white lights above them, making sure they stay down. If you do not do this, they will revive and continue fighting.

When the Tibia Mariner has less than half health, it will disappear. For us, we ran around the location and then returned to where we initially found the Tibia Mariner, and it had reappeared.

Upon defeating the Tibia Mariner, you’ll receive a Deathroot and the Skeletal Militiman Ashes.