How to beat the underwater boss in Axiom Verge 2

Within Lake Amagi lurks one of Axiom Verge 2’s first bosses. You might come across this giant snake-like drone early in your playthrough, but you won’t be able to tackle it until you unlock better water movement. That’ll let you more easily move around and take on the area’s toughest challenges.

This boss is different from every enemy you’ve faced thus far. You can’t hurt it by hitting it with any of your weapons. Instead, you first need to unlock the Gud An-na ability. To find this, you need to head left of the area where you first meet the boss. Then, head to the 23,20 map tile and you’ll find the ability waiting for you.

Now, you can click in the right stick to break stone walls and cause rocks to fall in certain places. While you were working your way here, you might’ve noticed several stalactites on the ceiling. Your goal is to lead the boss under those stalactites and then use the ability to drop them on its head.

It takes around five or six rock drops to beat the boss. When you run out of energy to drop rocks, you need to look for circle statues that have glowing teal dots around them. These will refill your gauge, giving you the energy to take down the boss. Once you accomplish your task, you’ll get a skill vial for your trouble and can move onto the next area.