The final combatant in the Elite Four for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will be Hassel. Of the combatants you’ve fought against so far, Hassel will be the toughest, and he will be using Dragon-type Pokémon, considered some of the strongest Pokémon you can use in the series. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Hassel of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet.

How to defeat Hassel of the Elite Four in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Hassel will be using five Pokémon against you. They are all Dragon-type Pokémon, so they will have plenty of resistances. You will want to make sure you save and give your Pokémon any item they need to recover before challenging Hassel.

Hassel’s first Pokémon

The first Pokémon will be Noivern, a Dragon and Flying-type. It will be weak against Ice, Rock, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves, but it is resistant to Fire, Water, Grass, Fighting, and Bug-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hassel’s second Pokémon

The next Pokémon will be Haxorus, a pure Dragon-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves but is resistant against Fire, Water, Electric, and Grass-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hassel’s third Pokémon

The next Pokémon Hassel uses a Flapple, a Dragon, and Grass-type. It will be weak against Ice, Poison, Flying, Bug, Dragon, and Fairy-type moves, but it is resistant against Water, Electric, Grass, and Ground-type attacks.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hassel’s fourth Pokémon

The fourth Pokémon is Dragalge, a Dragon and Poison-type. It will be weak against Ice, Ground, Psychic, and Dragon-type moves, but it is resistant against Fire, Water, Electric, Grass, Fighting, Poison, and Bug-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Hassels final Pokémon

The final Pokémon Hassel uses Baxcalibur, a Dragon and Ice-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Fighting, Rock, Dragon, Steel, and Fairy-type moves, but it will be resistant against Water, Electric, and Grass-type attacks. However, Hassel uses the Dragon Tera transformation it, so it will only be weak against Ice, Dragon, and Fairy-type attacks, and it is resistant against Fire, Water, Electric, and Grass-type moves.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Upon defeating Hassel, you will have completed the Elite Four challenge, but you have one final test to complete to finish Victory Road.