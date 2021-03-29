How to beat Tornadus (Therian) in Pokémon Go – Weaknesses, counters, strategies

Therian Forme Tornadus has arrived in Pokémon Go, and players now have the opportunity to battle it in five-star raids. Those who have already battled against Tornadus’ Incarnate Forme earlier this month will want to bring more friends for this one as Tornadus is much stronger in its Therian Forme. Thankfully, it has the same series of weaknesses that you can exploit in battle, so if you had a team you enjoyed using against Tornadus, you’d probably be using the same roster.

All of Tornadus (Therian) weaknesses

Tornadus (Therian) is a Flying-type Pokémon. It will be weak against Electric, Ice, and Rock-type moves, but it is resistant against Bug, Fighting, Grass, and Ground-type move. Of the available choices, we highly recommend using a combination of Electric or Rock-type Pokémon.

Best Pokémon to counter Tornadus (Therian)

The best Pokémon to defeat Tornadus (Therian) will be Zekrom, Rhyperior, and Magnezone.

Zekrom is a legendary Dragon and Electric-type Pokémon. It was available in five-star raids for a limited time in Pokémon Go, so not too many trainers will have it. But this is an excellent time to use it if you do. It’s a powerful choice, with several devastating Electric-type attacks that can do a large amount of damage to Tornadus during the fight. It has a much higher attack power than it does defense stat, but it’s not a glass cannon.

The next Pokémon, Rhyperior, is a Ground and Rock-type Pokémon. Because Tornadus is resistant against Ground-type moves, you’ll want to pick a Rhyperior that doesn’t use any of these attacks. Instead, you want it to know the fast move smack down and the charged move rock wrecker, Rhyperior’s signature move. Rhyperior is far easier to come across for players, so many more people in the raid will probably use this Pokémon.

The final Pokémon we’re going to recommend is Magnezone, an Electric and Steel-type Pokémon. With Magnezone being a Steel-type, it’s extremely resistant to Flying-type moves, giving Tornadus a challenging time of taking it down during this battle. A majority of its attacks are also going to be Electric-type, meaning it can exploit Tornadus’ primary weakness through the entire fight, and it’s designed to take plenty of damage. Like Rhyperior, Magnezone is much easier to find and will be a primary Pokémon used by players for this raid.

Top Pokémon to counter Tornadus (Therian)

The three Pokémon listed above are some of the best Pokémon to counter Tornadus during the five-star raid. But they are not the only choices. These are some of the other choices we highly recommend you use to create a six Pokémon team for this raid.

Electivire

Galarian Darmanitan

Luxray

Mamoswine

Mega Abomasnow

Raikou

Rampardos

Terrakion

Tyranitar

Zapdos

You can use any combination of Pokémon we’ve listed out above. Once you beat Tornadus (Therian) in the raid, you’ll have a chance to capture it. There will not be a chance for you to catch a shiny version of this Pokémon as this will be Therian Forme’s debut.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.