Vorcanar is one of the many bosses you can find against in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands. You can find this boss exploring the game and working your way through the various side quests you can choose to complete. The notable side quests featuring Vorcanar include Goblins Tired of Forced Oppression and Slayer of Vorcanar. Here’s what you need to know about how to beat Vorcanar in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

When you come face-to-face with Vorcanar, it’s a large, dog-like machine that will shoot its head up from the center of the arena. We highly recommend not using anything flame-based against it, as it seems resistant to this type of damage. Although you can hit anywhere on Vorcanar, you’ll want to aim for the orange orbs on the side of its neck.

Screenshot by Gamepur

These orbs are a weakness that you can exploit throughout the fight. Shooting that these will deal the most damage and give you a chance to land a critical hit against Vorcanar. These orbs will explode over time, forcing you to fire at another. There are three on each side of Vorcanar’s neck.

While shooting at these orbs, flames will be shooting out from around Vorcanar, and you’ll need to rotate around the arena to avoid these, potentially jumping over them to not any damage. Vorcanar will also be shooting fireballs at you and has a flamethrower jetting out of its mouth you’ll need to avoid. Wyverns will also be flying around the arena, but we recommend ignoring those and reserving them for Death Saves during the battle.

After completing Vorcanar’s first phase, it will bend down and bow its head to you. Place an explosive on the top of its head, back away, and then shoot it. You’ll enter the next phase where it will now have half health, but the attacks and overall rotation of the fight is the same as the first. Once you clear this second set of health, you’ll have defeated Vorcanar.