How to beat Zomboss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

Deep within Shattergrave Barrow lies a sword necessary to save the Wonderlands — the Sword of Souls. This mighty weapon is guarded by a mighty force known as the Zomboss. This undead being may not look tough, but they pack a punch if you get caught in their attacks. You can easily defeat them though if you have the right weapons and the know-how. Here is how you can beat Zomboss in Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Zomboss is one of the campaign bosses you will fight in the Wonderlands. This boss appears at the end of Shattergrave Barrow. You will reach this area after clearing Brighthoof of the undead during the assault. You and Butt Stallion will traverse the graves to find the Sword of Souls. After defeating the boss, you can return by traveling to the Grave Nave fast travel point.

Zomboss starts off the battle by rising from a grave in the center of the arena. The arena is quite small but easy to traverse. After rising from the grave, Zomboss will typically charge you with their sword. This can be easily outrun if you backpedal around the room. Outside of the sword slashes, Zomboss has two other tricks up their sleeves. The first is a barrage of dark magic. This is a ranged attack that the boss will use where they fling balls of dark magic toward you. These can be dodged by strafing to the left or right.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The move you really need to watch out for is the gravity pull. Zomboss will hold out their arm and you will see a blue aura appear. When this happens, they will magically pull you in. Use the pillars to prevent yourself from getting sucked in. If you don’t, Zomboss will get a guaranteed hit on you with their sword that could down you. Watch out for the skeletons in the room as well since they can be an inconvenience. Make sure to bring weapons that deal poison and fire damage. These will help bring the boss down easily.