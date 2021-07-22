While wandering around your home in Henford-on-Bagley in The Sims 4’s Cottage Living expansion, you might notice a few rabbit friends hopping around your garden outside. These animals are not only just for show, but you’ll be able to interact with them and eventually befriend them if you take the time to get to know them. In this guide, we’re going to detail how to befriend rabbits in The Sims 4 and the best way to increase their friendship.

When you initially encounter a rabbit in The Sims 4, we recommend you have your Sim keep their distance and merely watch the creature from afar. It gives the rabbit and your Sim the time to see each other from afar and recognize one another. However, there’s no harm in having your Sim immediately interact with the rabbit, but there’s some risk that the rabbit might be a little timid from the encounter. When you choose to watch the rabbit from far away, the animal typically welcomes your Sim to additional interactions, which is the best way to get to know them.

After you’ve become acquaintances with a rabbit, you can choose to interact with them as if they were another Sim. For example, you can choose to talk with them, scare them, or even pet them if they trust you enough. You can find these choices under the socialize option.

The key to increasing your friendship with a wild rabbit and befriending is offering them gifts. When you initially interact with a rabbit, you won’t know what type of gifts they like, but the more you offer them, the more opportunities you have to see what they like and dislike. You’ll know you’ve given them a good gift when they display a thumbs-up symbol above their head. You can only offer a gift to them once a day, and they enjoy variety, so make sure to have plenty of options to share with them.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Eventually, these wild creatures will become your friends, and when they do, you’ll unlock the Wild Rabbit Home item to add to your property. Adding this item attracts wild rabbits to your home, increasing the chances of rabbits living near you and seeing them wander around. This also makes it easier for your Sims to befriend additional rabbits, who may offer gifts in return, and they’ll also look after your Sim’s garden, weeding and fertilizing the plants on your property.