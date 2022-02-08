How to block a strike in WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 will have a bit of a revamped control system. This new one, per the development team, is designed to make it so that newcomers who don’t know a whole lot about the WWE or wrestling in general can pick up a controller and play. But in order to be somewhat successful in the game, it’s probably a good idea to know how to defend yourself and block blows from the opposition. So, how can you block a strike in WWE 2K22? Here’s what you need to know.

Light, heavy, and running strikes can be blocked in WWE 2K22 by pressing and holding Y (for Xbox) or Triangle (for PlayStation). This was confirmed via the first WWE 2K22 Ringside Report video that was put forward by the development team on February 2.

When pressing and holding Y or Triangle, the wrestler that you are controlling will enter a blocking stance. This will allow the wrestler to block shots from the opponent.

The key with blocks is that, per the devs, successful blocks will allow your wrestler to counter-attack faster after the opponent’s flurry of strikes comes to an end. Because of this, expect blocking strikes to be somewhat of an integral part of wrestling in the upcoming WWE 2K22 game.