How to boost FPS in New World

For those who can jump into New World, the game is full of vibrant colors, and there are plenty of other players running around attempting to survive the harsh environment. A problem you might be encountering is FPS drops. However, there are a handful of ways you can increase your FPS rate while playing New World, and you should be able to do it before you join your server.

Before attempting to modify any of the existing graphics, make sure to run an update on your current software’s drivers. It never hurts to make sure you have the latest models installed on your PC.

On the startup screen, on the upper right of the character selection, you should see a cog that you can click to open up your in-game settings. From here, you’ll be able to pick the visual options, which should be the fourth tab. This is where you’ll be able to modify and play with all of the in-game graphics settings.

An excellent way to play with the overall graphical settings in the visuals tab is to go with the ‘video quality’ choice. From here, you can adjust all of the graphic settings simultaneously rather than doing each one individually. If your framerate is struggling, we’re going to recommend you switch to medium or low.

Some of the more extensive settings you may need to play with will be for effects, lighting, object, shadows, terrain, texture, and water. There’s also an option in this menu for the current FPS of your game to be displayed on your HUD, which you can turn off and on to review the changes you’ve made. You can find it at the top right of your screen while displayed.

You also want to make sure you don’t have any other applications playing in the background while New World is displayed. Even a browser with multiple tabs could decrease your game’s overall performance.

If you’re still having trouble with the FPS of New World, it could be because of the large number of players attempting to load onto your server or your internet connection. You may need to review these before messing with your game’s internal graphical settings in the future.