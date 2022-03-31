How to bounty hunt in Weird West

The Weird West is full of wild activities to dive into, and that includes bounty hunting. While the game’s first journey literally stars a hero called the Bounty Hunter, any of the five protagonists can partake in this activity. Doing so puts money in your pocket and sets you up for more fun down the road.

Step one, you need to accept the bounty. Every town in the game has icons to tell you what’s available there — a crosshair indicates a bounty board. When this is orange, it means there are new bounties to collect. Head into town and check the board to see. There can be up to three criminals to track down, and you can accept as many as you want.

There are time limits on bounties, so take note of how far you’ll need to travel for each one. The criminal’s location will be marked on your map upon accepting the bounty. The good news is that the time limit stops once the criminal is dead or arrested. You won’t always have a choice to bring them in dead or alive, but you often will. If you plan to go in guns blazing, then simply barge into the hideout and have at it. You’ll be able to loot the proof of your kill off of the gang boss’ body.

Image via Wolfeye Studios

If you want to take them alive, you’re going to have to be much stealthier: you need to sneak up on the target and knock them out. This only applies to the gang boss, so you can be lethal with other guards in the base, but if the boss is alerted, then violence will be the only answer. Once you manage to knock out the unaware criminal, you’ll get a new prompt to arrest them. At that point, you need to sneak back out of the camp — they’ll follow behind you in handcuffs. Note that if this turns violent, you’ll still be delivering the boss alive as long as they don’t get caught in the crossfire.

At this point, you’ll need to return to the town where you accepted the bounty. Talk to the sheriff, hand over the criminal or proof of kill, and claim your reward. Note that bringing in a bounty alive can create a vendetta. If their gang springs them, they will most likely try to gun you down at some point later on. It’s an exciting event, but one you need to be ready for.