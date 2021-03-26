How to break parts off a monster in Monster Hunter Rise

When battling a creature in Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll be battling it out against this monster for several minutes, attempting to wear it down and outmaneuver its massive attacks. It’s gratifying to defeat a monster and reuse its resources to create your next weapon or armor set. But you won’t receive every resource of a creature after defeating or carving it. During the fight, you might have to cut off parts of a creature. There are certain resources a monster drops only during the battle, but you have to break off that part during the fight to receive it. There are several methods to breaking off these parts, some require a weapon that does sever, and others require a blunt weapon.

If you’re attempting to cut off a monster’s tail, you want to use a weapon that specializes with sever damage. You’ll want to use an Insect Glaive, Lance, Long Sword, Dual Blades, Sword and Shield, or a Great Sword to remove these parts from a monster. But these weapons are not as good as blunt damage when removing monster horns or armor pieces.

Blunt damage is a powerful weapon type that allows you to smash armor right off a monster. You want to use the Hammer, Hunting Horn, Switch Axe, or a Charge Blade. You want to bash these massive weapons against the monster’s most protective locations continually until the parts fly away.

You’ll find the parts on the ground during the battle. You’ll need to wait to grab them when the monster is fleeing, there’s a spare moment in the middle of a fight, or the precious time you have after defeating a monster to collect your new resources.

Breaking off monster parts can take time and precision. You’ll find yourself battling a monster over and over again until you receive all of their parts. You can always refer to your Hunter’s Notes to investigate the overall chances of how certain monster parts drop off a creature.

