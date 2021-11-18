All wrestlers in WWE 2K22
It’s a huge roster so far.
2K is hoping to bring its wrestling fighting franchise WWE 2K22 back on the map, and despite the McMahon company firing over 70 wrestlers in 2021, we know some definitive names that are on the roster. Here are all the wrestlers in WWE 2K22 we’ve found so far by dissecting the trailers:
- Goldberg
- Rey Mysterio
- Kofi Kingston
- Jeff Hardy
- Big E
- Cedric Alexander
- Edge
- Bailey
- Bobby Lashley
- Chad Gable
- Roman Reigns
- Samoa Joe
- Bianca Belair
- Raquel Gonzales
- Tyler Bate
- Jaoquin Wilde
- The Miz
- Drew McIntyre
- MVP
- Kevin Owens
- Dominik Mysterio
- Dolph Ziggler
- Seth Rollins
- Shayna Baszler
- Io Shirai
- Stephanie McMahon
- Ricochet
- Becky Lynch
- Asuka
- Finn Balor
- Mustafa Ali
- AJ Styles
- Cesaro
- Sheamus
- Carmella
- Rhea Ripley
- Shinsuke Nakamura
- Kane
- Montez Ford
In addition to this huge roster, you can create your own characters with four different body types: Striker, Technician, Powerhouse, and High Flyer. Each will have its own stats attached to them. The character creation mode looks pretty comprehensive.
WWE 2K22 is expected to release in March 2022 after an unfortunate delay in 2021.