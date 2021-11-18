All wrestlers in WWE 2K22

2K is hoping to bring its wrestling fighting franchise WWE 2K22 back on the map, and despite the McMahon company firing over 70 wrestlers in 2021, we know some definitive names that are on the roster. Here are all the wrestlers in WWE 2K22 we’ve found so far by dissecting the trailers:

Goldberg

Rey Mysterio

Kofi Kingston

Jeff Hardy

Big E

Cedric Alexander

Edge

Bailey

Bobby Lashley

Chad Gable

Roman Reigns

Samoa Joe

Bianca Belair

Raquel Gonzales

Tyler Bate

Jaoquin Wilde

The Miz

Drew McIntyre

MVP

Kevin Owens

Dominik Mysterio

Dolph Ziggler

Seth Rollins

Shayna Baszler

Io Shirai

Stephanie McMahon

Ricochet

Becky Lynch

Asuka

Finn Balor

Mustafa Ali

AJ Styles

Cesaro

Sheamus

Carmella

Rhea Ripley

Shinsuke Nakamura

Kane

Montez Ford

In addition to this huge roster, you can create your own characters with four different body types: Striker, Technician, Powerhouse, and High Flyer. Each will have its own stats attached to them. The character creation mode looks pretty comprehensive.

WWE 2K22 is expected to release in March 2022 after an unfortunate delay in 2021.