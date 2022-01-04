How to breed pandas in Minecraft

Pandas are unique creatures to appear in Minecraft for a variety of reasons, but the process of getting them to breed is definitely one of the biggest reasons they stand out from other mobs. There are already various versions of pandas, and they act uniquely from other animals you will come across. If you are looking to bring more pandas into the area, though, here is how to breed them.

While most animal mobs are easily bred by giving two of them a certain food, pandas need to be in a specific area for it to work. First, you need two pandas like usual and at least eight blocks of bamboo within a five-block area that the pandas are in. Obviously, the more bamboo you have around them, the more likely it is that they will be willing to breed. Place them in a small fenced-off area for the easiest chance at doing this. If you do not have enough bamboo blocks near them, they will attack you if you are in Survival.

Once you have your pandas near the proper amount of bamboo, give both of them bamboo directly, and they will go into love mode. Once the hearts begin flying from them, they will get together and spawn a baby panda. That baby panda’s behaviors will depend on what traits its parents have.