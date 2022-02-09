How to build a Destiny Heroes deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel

A Destiny Heroes deck in Yu-Gi-Oh Master Duel is about quickly and efficiently getting high-powered extra deck monsters on the field, usually skipping past the necessary sacrifices. The deck is built with two things in mind: getting more Destiny Hero monsters on the field and swapping them for powerful fusion monsters. This is achieved through spells and card effects specific to the Destiny Hero cards.

How to get Destiny Hero cards

Like all other cards in the game, the Destiny Hero cards can be crafted using materials gained from either completing missions or dismantling other cards. However, crafting an entire deck, especially one with multiple ultra-rare and super-rare cards, will cost a ton of crafting materials. Destiny Hero cards can be obtained from the Shrouded Heroes secret pack, which can be unlocked for 24 hours at a time by either pulling a Destiny Hero card from a standard pack or by crafting a Destiny Hero card of either SR or UR rarity. The packs cost 100 gems for one pack of ten cards, but pulling 10 at a time increases the odds of getting rare cards. The best way to get the necessary cards is to open 20 to 30 packs and craft whatever cards are missing.

Destiny Hero deck card list

Monster Cards

Double Disruptor Dragon (1)

Destiny HERO – Plasma (1)

Destiny HERO – Dreadmaster (1)

Destiny HERO – Dasher (1)

Destiny HERO – Malicious (2)

Destiny HERO – Dynatag (1)

Destiny HERO – Celestial (1)

Destiny HERO – Drilldark (2)

Destiny HERO – Drawhand (1)

Elemental HERO Shadow Mist (1)

Vision HERO Vyon (3)

Destiny HERO – Denier (1)

Ash Blossom & Joyous Spring (3)

Destiny HERO – Disk Commander (1)

Spell Cards

Polymerization (1)

Reinforcement of the Army (1)

Destiny Draw (3)

Fusion Destiny (3)

Over Destiny (1)

Foolish Burial (1)

Monster Reborn (1)

Mask Change (2-3)

Called by the Grave (1)

Rapid Trigger (1)

D – Force (1)

Trap Cards

Break the Destiny (1)

Infinite Impermanence (3)

Extra Deck

Destiny HERO – Dusktopia (1)

Destiny HERO – Dominance (1)

Destiny HERO – Dystopia (1)

Vision HERO Adoration (1)

Predaplant Dragostapelia (1)

Destiny HERO – Destroyer Phoenix Enforcer (1)

Masked HERO Dark Law (2)

Destiny HERO – Dangerous (1)

Beatrice, Lady of the Eternal (1)

Xtra HERO Dread Decimator (1)

Xtra HERO Wonder Driver (1)

Xtra HERO Cross Crusader (2)

Predaplant Verte Anaconda (1)

Duel plan

The goal with the Destiny Hero deck is to get as many Destiny Hero monsters as you can either in your hand or on the field. From there, you can either fusion summon, link summon, or special summon high-level monsters from your extra deck. The variety of different extra deck monsters and spell cards allow for you to have an avenue to summoning one of these monsters.

Many of the Destiny Hero monsters’ effects revolve around sending monsters to the graveyard and then special summoning them to the field. Your only goal should be rushing for high-level summons to prevent your opponent from setting up.