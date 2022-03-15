How to build a hut shelter in Green Hell

When you’re playing survival games, one of the most important things you’ll need to accomplish is finding a place to sleep. Players can use many different types of shelters in Green Hell to keep themselves safe against the elements, but the Hut Shelter is one of the cheapest and easiest to build.

The Hut Shelter is small, provides a save spot, and allows players to sleep when needed. It’s also a low-cost build which means players who are far from their main base can build it with minimal effort. The Hut Shelter is only a basic tier blueprint, which means it is in the notebook from the start of the game. Players should note that sleeping in a Hut Shelter will boost your chance of receiving worms.

Screenshot by Gamepur

To build a Hut Shelter, you’ll have to open your Notebook. The Hut Shelter is located on the tab with the picture of a house, and you’ll have to scroll to find it. The items needed for the Hut Shelter are the following:

3x Long Stick

8x Stick

1x Rope

13x Palm Leaf

Screenshot by Gamepur

All of these items can be obtained quite easily. Once you’ve selected your location for the Hut Shelter and placed the blueprint down, you will have to press E to place the item from your inventory or carry it there and then interact with the blueprint. Items like Long Stick and the Palm Leaf must be carried over, but they are stackable. To find the Palm Leaf, players must look for the smaller plants that have many thin fronds on them. The Long Stick is obtained by chopping down trees. Chopping a Long Stick again yields a Stick and sometimes a Small Stick.