How to get the Tribal Firestarter in Green Hell

Green Hell has a sprawling map of the Amazon Rainforest, with players stuck in the middle and no way out. While much of advanced tech can be built in the future, there is a need to find the primitive materials, such as a Tribal Firestarter, in order for players it from found materials.

This mechanic will repeat throughout the game: players will stumble upon abandoned areas, and walking near the structures and items will teach the player the blueprints. This is ultimately how the Tribal Firestarter is acquired in Green Hell.

Players will need to find abandoned tribal villages and scour the ground to find the Tribal Firestarter. The spawn is seemingly randomized, meaning players shouldn’t expect to find the Tribal Firestarter in the same place on two different playthroughs. While the spawn appears randomized, the best place to search for these tools is near campfires — note that they are occasionally clipped through the ground.

Finding the Tribal Firestarter will unlock the recipe for it, using two sticks and two ropes, although players should note that the tool doesn’t speed up the fire-making process. You’ll still need dry materials for tinder, and the Firestarter also has a durability that decreases upon every use.