How to get Climbing Equipment in Green Hell

To climb up or down in Green Hell, players need special Climbing Equipment. The Equipment can only be found in one location in the entire game and can’t be purchased or crafted. If you are yet to obtain the Climbing Equipment and don’t know where to find it, refer to the guide below.

To obtain the Climbing Equipment, you need to visit the Airport. If you are unaware of the Airport’s exact location, set your wristwatch’s coordinates to 28W, 22S to reach the area. Once in the Airport, look for a small shed with a large blue tank outside. As soon as you enter the shed, look towards your right, and there should be a shelf with Climbing Equipment on it. Apart from the Climbing Equipment, there is also a map of the area in the same shed. Just walk a bit further from where you found the Climbing Equipment, and you’ll come across another shelf with a map on it.

Although not mandatory to obtain, the Climbing Equipment will be very beneficial throughout your journey in the game. To climb up or down, you need to press E to begin the climbing process. However, you won’t see your character climbing as once the climbing sequence starts, a cutscene will appear, after which you’ll simply re-emerge on the other side.