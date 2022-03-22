Where to find the Spirits of Amazonia map in Green Hell

The recent update for Green Hell introduced a new DLC which includes a new area, tribe, and a fresh storyline. As is the case with most survival games, players will need a map for the area to navigate easily. Unfortunately, players will not receive the map by default. Instead, they will need to travel to a specified area to obtain it.

Where to find the Spirits of Amazonia map

To obtain the Spirits of Amazonia map, you need to move southeast from where the new DLC storyline starts. The map can be found in a shipwreck that is located in the swamp area in that direction. Since you won’t have the map to begin with, you can use the coordinates to reach the location. The exact coordinates of the Shipwreck are 36W, 42S.

As mentioned before, the shipwreck can be found in a swampy area. If you cannot precisely locate the area, it contains several small islands that aren’t hard to spot. Once in the area, look for a ship that is half sunk, and the map can be found inside a chest that is on top of the deck. To get inside the ship, you will have to go underwater and enter from the back. There are several chests inside the ship, so make sure to collect every available reward.