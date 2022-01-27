Toon cards in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel can be powerful tools to have on your side when you have the proper deck to work with. They give you the ability to directly damage your opponent’s life points if they have no toons of their own and can have some really useful effects on the side. Unless your opponent has a great counter, you can quickly put them down for the count. Here is how to build a toon deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel and terrorize your opponent like Pegasus.

How to get toon cards

First, to get toon cards, you can either generate them or earn them in packs. After you get an SR or UR rarity toon card either way, you will unlock the Toontastic secret pack in the in-game store. You can then buy these packs for 100 gems each for 24 hours and get a load of toon cards in a short time, provided you have the gems for it. We recommend buying them in chunks of ten at a time.

Best toon deck

When trying to make a toon deck in Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, we recommend building one with the following cards. Recommended number of that card is in parentheses.

Monster cards

Toon Black Luster Soldier (1-2)

Toon Dark Magician (3)

Red-Eyes Toon Dragon (1-2)

Toon Cyber Dragon (1-2)

Toon Mermaid (3)

Toon Harpie Lady (3)

The Blackstone of Legend (2-3)

Spell cards

Toon Kingdom (3)

Toon Bookmark (3)

Toon Table of Contents (3)

Toon Page-Flip (3)

Comic Hand (2)

Mimicat (1-2)

Pot of Extravagance (3)

Terraforming (1)

One For One (1)

Harpie’s Feather Duster (1-2)

Trap cards

Toon Terror (2-3)

Extra Deck

After you get your 40 cards above, you can fill your Extra Deck with anything. You will mostly be using these cards as fodder to make use of Pot of Extravagance.

Duel plan

When you are in the duel, your number one priority needs to be getting one of your Toon Kingdoms on the field. This will allow you to protect your toon monsters while also allowing you to summon them. If it gets taken off the field at any time, focus on getting one of your others up as soon as possible.

While Toon Kingdom is active, use your Toon Harpie Ladies to take out any spell or trap cards your opponent has and work towards getting Toon Dark Magician, Red-Eyes Toon Dragon, and/or Toon Black Luster Soldier on the field to make use of their effects.