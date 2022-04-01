While you likely won’t see much bunting in MLB games in real life with the DH removing pitchers from the batter box, if you have the right skills of speed and placement, bunting is an effective way to get yourself on base or at least move up a runner for your teammate to hit them in. Here is a quick guide on how to bunt in MLB The Show 22 and make good use of it.

As mentioned above, bunting can be a good way to get yourself on base if you have the right player for it. First, you will want a player with very good speed; we recommend at least 88. Additionally, at least a decent bunting skill is recommended, so they are less likely to pop it up for the catcher to grab easily.

When you have the right person up, hold down either X on Switch, Triangle on PlayStation, or Y on Xbox. This will make your player square around and try to knock down the ball. Before the pitch comes in, press left or right on the right thumbstick to push the ball that way in the infield. If the infield is shifted, you will want to push it left, or if the first baseman is far off the bag to the right. If you don’t set a direction, you are more likely to bunt directly back to the pitcher, who will have an easy play on you or any runner on your team.

If you want to take a gamble, you can also do a drag bunt which will have your batter begin running up the baseline as they go to make contact. Press the button to bunt as the pitch is coming in. This will make it a little less likely to get a proper bunt down but will give you a small advantage on the base path before the opposing team can field the ball.