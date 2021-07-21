How to buy cows and llamas in The Sims 4

The Sims 4 expansion pack Cottage Living gives your Sims the chance to explore the outdoors and explore life on a farm, tending to their crops and taking care of their animals. One of the starting animals you can purchase in this expansion pack is cows and llamas, which you’ll need to take care of, feed, and clean to make sure they live a healthy lifestyle. Here’s how you purchase cows and llamas for your farm.

Before you look at how to purchase a cow, you’ll need to first make some room on your farm for an animal shed. This is the shed your cow will be living in a while staying on your farm, and you’ll also want to make sure that there’s a fence around to keep it contained to one area. The animal shed costs 500, so it’s not terribly expensive, and it’s a building item that takes up nine by 10 spaces, so it does require a good amount of land. So you’ll want to prepare for that before setting it down.

Screenshot by Gamepur

The animal shed will be under the Outdoors category in the Outdoor Activities section when you’re ready to purchase it. Once you’ve found a good place for it, click on the shed, and you’ll be able to purchase one of these animals. Unfortunately, the animal shed only houses a single llama or cow, so if you were hoping to have both of them on your farm, you’re going to need to find a way to set two of them down.