all-cat-traits-in-cat-cafe-manager

Every cat has a trait in Cat Cafe Manager. These provide gameplay advantages that can help you better manage your cats in many ways. With this in mind, you may want to pick up as many cats with a particular trait or set of traits as possible. This guide explains every cat trait in the game and how they will affect your restaurant.

Every cat trait and what it does

If you’ve come across a trait that doesn’t appear on this list, it may have been added in a post-launch update or be an endgame cat trait. This list comprises every trait we’ve seen in our playthroughs of Cat Cafe Manager.

Clean Cat : -1 Bladder Need because they clean up after themselves.

: -1 Bladder Need because they clean up after themselves. Tiny Tummy : -1 Food Need because it doesn’t eat much.

: -1 Food Need because it doesn’t eat much. Chill : -1 Stress Need because it vibes.

: -1 Stress Need because it vibes. Party Cat : Adds +2 Entertainment to your cat cafe.

: Adds +2 Entertainment to your cat cafe. Sharer : Provides 2 Food for your cats because it wants to ensure they’re all fed.

: Provides 2 Food for your cats because it wants to ensure they’re all fed. Aristocat : +1 Stress Need, +1 Bladder Need, and +1 Businesspeople

: +1 Stress Need, +1 Bladder Need, and +1 Businesspeople Badass: +3 Punks

You can use these traits to speed up progression in projects or have a better cate cafe in general. For example, you’ll need to clean up less mess if you get more cats with the Clean Cat trait and won’t need to place down as much food when your cats have the Tiny Tummy or Sharer traits. Chill is a good trait to maintain a calm environment, but Party Cat is best if you want to maximize the entertainment value of your cat cafe and pull in as many customers as possible.