How to cancel a throw in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Aiming and throwing items like berries and Pokéballs (both empty and full) is key to the unique play style of Pokémon Legends: Arceus. But what if you’re about to throw one of your Pokémon when you actually wanted to throw an empty Pokéball? Or what if your aim is off, and you’d rather just start the throw over from scratch? Fortunately, it’s possible to cancel a throw.

First, note that if you’ve already pressing ZR, which begins a throw, you will throw whatever item you have in your hand the second you stop holding ZR. The only way to cancel a throw is by pressing B — while still holding ZR. You can let up on ZR after you press B and see your character pocket the item they were going to throw.

Canceling a throw is a great way to not accidentally waste precious resources, since the items used to make throwables like Pokéballs and berries are in short supply. Canceling a throw can also help you avoid fights you don’t want to get into with the presently equipped Pokémon — or avoid the fight altogether. There’s a lot of strategy to Pokémon Legends: Arceus, so make sure you’re aiming and throwing items purposefully.