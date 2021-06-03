How to cancel Xbox Game Pass for PC – turn off recurring billing

Xbox Game Pass is one of the best deals in gaming because of its large library of titles, but if you can’t afford it next month, follow these steps. We’ll take you through the details.

Jump in

Go to Microsoft.com. Log into your account by clicking the tab on the top right. Click on the link that says “My Microsoft account.”

It now should give you a dashboard of your account settings. On the left side, you’ll see your subscriptions. Click on the “Manage” link below Xbox Game Pass for PC. Microsoft Office might show up here too, but Xbox Game Pass for PC will still be on the same page.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Now, you’ll see all the details you need about your Xbox Game Pass for PC subscription. It gives you all past transactions and you can change how you pay. However, for this occasion, you want to hover over “Cancel subscription” under Payment Settings.

Once you’ve clicked on that, Microsoft will try to tempt you to come back. If you don’t want its library of games, discounts, and first-party titles like Halo Infinite and Psychonauts 2 on day one, go down to “Turn off recurring billing.” Once canceled, your Xbox Game Pass subscription will continue until the end date.

Screenshot by Gamepur

If you ever want to resubscribe, either activate it again on the Xbox app or follow these steps and click on keep recurring billing.