How to capture the Plainsong Survey Drone in Horizon Forbidden West

The Plainsong Survey Drone in Horizon Forbidden west is located about 260 paces northeast of Plainsong. It is flying around in front of an ancient barricade, and you have to climb onto the barricade to capture it. Climb the rocks to the left of the barricade, then drop from the rocks onto the barricade itself. There’s a Greenshine Fragment on the ground behind the barricade, and we also encountered a Scrounger there. It didn’t fight back when we attacked it, which felt like a bug, but we killed it and looted it for scrap anyway. Don’t spend too much time on the ground back here, as the whole area is covered in blight.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Climb up the narrow ladder on the wall to reach the top of the center of the barricade. Climb onto the ancient cannon and walk out to the end of its barrel. Use your Focus on the Survey Drone and highlight its flight path so that you can see when it’ll be directly in front of you. To capture the Plainsong Survey Drone, wait until it stops directly in front of the ancient cannon, then jump to it and pull it down to the ground. Search the Survey Drone to loot its Survey Drone Module, then take the Survey Drone Module back to the Base and connect it to the Dome Display.