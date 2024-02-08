How to Carry Skull and Bones Beta Progress to the Full Game

Recommended Videos

Skull and Bones beckons you to sail the high seas, plundering and pillaging to your heart’s content free of charge for three days during its Open Beta, but how do you carry your progress over to the full game when it releases?

I’m sure you’re hard at work harvesting acacia, gathering coconuts, and destroying enemy ships. But with the official game releasing on February 16, you’ll naturally wonder if your progress from the open beta will carry over to the full game. After all, you don’t want to lose all your hard-earned outfits and cargo. This guide will show you how to carry over your open beta progress from Skull and Bones to its full launch.

When Does the Skull and Bones Open Beta Take Place?

Screenshot by Gamepur

The open beta for Skull and Bones runs from February 8 to 11, 2024. That gives you a limited window to dive in and experience the thrill of maritime warfare. There’s a platform for every pirate out there. It’s free on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PS5, and PS4.

To join the open beta for Skull and Bones, head to the Epic Games Store, Ubisoft Connect, Xbox store, or PlayStation store and download the beta client. Once installed, you’ll be ready to set sail in no time.

Does Skull and Bones Beta Progress Carry Over to the Full Game?

Screenshot by Gamepur

All your progress in the open beta will carry over to the full game release. Every cannonball fired and treasure seized will contribute to your progression in Skull and Bones.

Keep in mind this doesn’t count the progress you may have made if you had the chance to participate in Skull and Bones‘ closed beta in December 2023.

During the open beta, you’ll have the chance to explore the seas, engage in thrilling naval battles, and amass your fortune. So, every action counts, whether you’re leveling up your ship, unlocking new weapons, or expanding your pirate fleet.

How to Load Your Beta Save in Skull and Bones

Screenshot by Gamepur

Once the full game is released on February 16, 2024, login with the same Ubisoft account you used during the open beta. Since Skull and Bones is an always-online game, your account will automatically sync with your progress, ensuring you can pick up right where you left off.

With your progress safely secured, it’s time to embark on the ultimate pirate adventure. Explore uncharted waters, forge alliances with fellow scoundrels, and carve out your legend on the high seas.