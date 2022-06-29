When is the release date of Skull & Bones?

Ubisoft’s pirate life game Skull & Bones was announced a number of years ago, and many would-be sailors are still waiting to hear about a final release date. Thanks to how little we’ve seen of the game, it has been the subject of numerous insider reports.

What is the leaked Skull & Bones release date?

There have been a lot of leaks around Skull & Bones, but this is the first time that we’ve seen a specific release date attached to the game, official or otherwise. Perpetual Xbox Store watcher @ALumia_Italia spotted a date of November 8, 2022. Games journalist Tom Henderson, who previously reported about an upcoming “massive showcase” of Ubisoft titles like Skull & Bones and Beyond Good & Evil 2, corroborated this date in a reply. This still doesn’t certify the date as Ubisoft-approved, but two leakers claiming the same date is enough to turn heads.

This follows a long list of events hinting at impending release date news for Skull & Bones. The game, along with Marvel’s Midnight Suns, was rated in South Korea in May of this year. Such ratings often precede release date announcements, and while that proved true for Marvel’s game, Skull & Bones is still a mystery.

When we will see more Skull & Bones gameplay?

The most likely place for Skull & Bones to get the spotlight is Gamescom, which will be held in Cologne, Germany from Wednesday, August 4 through Sunday, August 8. Ubisoft will have a presence at the show, and will likely be involved in Geoff Keighley’s livestreamed Opening Night Live event that typically opens the convention. While Skull & Bones itself has not been confirmed for the showcase, it will need to be shown soon if the November 8 release date is legitimate.

Of course, Skull & Bones alpha gameplay leaked earlier this year. The footage we saw then showed off the game’s high-seas exploration, ship-to-ship battles, and ship customization.