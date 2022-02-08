How to catch a Braviary flying in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

Braviary is one of the few Pokémon you can find flying out in the wild. Of course, you won’t be able to find Braviary until late in the game. Finding Braviary is useful, however, if you want to complete the Pokédex entry for it and don’t want to take the time to evolve a Rufflet. Here is where you can catch a flying Braviary in Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

Screenshot by Gamepur

You won’t be able to find any wild Braviary until you reach the Alabaster Icelands. After all, this is also where you find Braviary’s pre-evolved form Rufflet as well. Follow the story until you reach the top of the Snowpoint Temple. Here, you will face off against Braviary for the first time to unlock it as a rideable mount. After you have done that, return to the area after resting to find Braviary flying in the air just outside the top of the temple.

Screenshot by Gamepur

Catching Braviary here requires some good aim and a lot of PokéBalls. Specifically, you will want to bring Wing Balls and Jet Balls. Both of these will be good at catching Braviary, but Jet Balls will be the most effective. If will help to climb to the top of the triangular structure in front of the door you exit out of on the top of the temple. This will get you as close as you possibly can to Braviary to make the shot easier.