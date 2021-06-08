How to catch a Galarian Slowpoke in Pokémon Go – A Very Slow Discovery

Galarian Slowpoke is a slow moving Pokémon, but if you’re fast enough, you’ll be able to capture it in Pokémon Go to add it to your collection. It’s making its debut at the start of the Season of Discovery for A Very Slow Discovery event. Galarian Slowpoke will be a rare Pokémon, so you want to try capturing whenever you have the chance. There are a few ways you can go about adding this Pokémon to your collection.

Galarian Slowpoke will not appear in the wild. You won’t be able to find it when wandering around your neighborhood or if it won’t spawn when attempting to use any incense or lures. Instead, the only way to capture and encounter a Galarian Slowpoke is to find it at one star raids that spawn at Gyms. A handful of one star raid Pokémon are also appearing for this event, such as Alolan Grimer, Shellder, Shinx, and Timburr. Any of these Pokémon can appear at a one star raid, so there’s a one in five chance of it being a Galarian Slowpoke for the duration of A Very Slow Discovery event.

Beyond this, Galarian Slowpoke might be a reward for Field Research tasks. These are tasks that you can acquire by spinning a Pokéstop or by using a Gym. We’ll be able to detail the exact Field Research task you need to grab. Unfortunately, these tasks are random, so you may have to visit several Pokéstops before the task drops for you.

Galarian Slowpoke may not be widely available, but it’ll become a worthwhile Pokémon for players to add to their collection. The Very Slow Discovery event will be happening from June 8 to 13, starting at 10 AM to 8 PM in your local time zone. Once the event is over, Galarian Slowpoke will at specific times for raids and egg spawns.